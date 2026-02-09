Digital ministry freezes 1.18 million mule accounts, says scam losses down to THB1.7bn

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob said Thailand’s ongoing crackdown on online crime is producing tangible results, with faster freezes of suspected mule accounts and wider disruption of scam and illegal gambling channels.

Chaichanok said that from November 1, 2023 to January 30, 2026, authorities froze 1,183,326 bank accounts linked to abnormal transactions. He said procedures and timelines for account freezes have been streamlined to prevent funds being rapidly transferred to other mule accounts.

He added that the ministry has also accelerated the blocking of online channels used for fraud and illegal gambling. Over the first four months of FY2026 (October 1, 2025 to February 1, 2026), authorities blocked 304,631 URLs across websites and social media, including 259,385 URLs linked to online gambling.