Anutin hints Pheu Thai could join coalition; Suriya non-committal

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, said the process of forming a new government remains in its early stages and must proceed carefully in line with political mechanisms, following the election result, on Monday (February 9).

Asked whether any political parties had phoned to congratulate him after the election, Anutin replied briefly: “No.”

When questioned about the possibility of bringing Pheu Thai into the government—after he previously remarked that Pheu Thai could function either in opposition or in government—Anutin said everything was still in process and “in mind in every respect”, but stressed that any decision would first need to be tabled for consideration by Bhumjaithai’s executive committee because several steps remain.

Asked whether coalition parties would need to sign an agreement or memorandum of agreement (MOA) as part of government formation, Anutin did not respond.