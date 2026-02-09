Anutin hints Pheu Thai could join coalition; Suriya non-committal

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, said the process of forming a new government remains in its early stages and must proceed carefully in line with political mechanisms, following the election result, on Monday (February 9).
Asked whether any political parties had phoned to congratulate him after the election, Anutin replied briefly: “No.”
When questioned about the possibility of bringing Pheu Thai into the government—after he previously remarked that Pheu Thai could function either in opposition or in government—Anutin said everything was still in process and “in mind in every respect”, but stressed that any decision would first need to be tabled for consideration by Bhumjaithai’s executive committee because several steps remain.
Asked whether coalition parties would need to sign an agreement or memorandum of agreement (MOA) as part of government formation, Anutin did not respond.
Reporters also raised the strained relationship between Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai in recent years, marked by sharp political exchanges—particularly over legal disputes—leading some to describe it as “burning the bridge of friendship” and making a return to cooperation difficult. Anutin responded in a relaxed tone:
“There are five Thai–Lao Friendship Bridges. Soon there will be a sixth.”
Asked what his first task would be once he formally assumes the premiership, Anutin laughed and said: “Let it be settled first.” He then proceeded to his office in Thai Khu Fa Building, watched closely by the media.
Suriya declines to comment on reports Bhumjaithai has approached Pheu Thai
Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Pheu Thai’s election director, arrived at the party headquarters after the unofficial 2026 election results emerged, saying he would speak with party leaders and would return to brief the media afterwards.
Asked about reports that Bhumjaithai would invite Pheu Thai to join the government, Suriya said he would talk internally first, adding that he would provide an update once the situation was clear.
Pressed on whether there was anything special about the day’s meeting, Suriya said the party would review the number of MPs won by each party and assess why Pheu Thai’s figures had turned out as they did.