Pheu Thai accepts election outcome, reserves stance on joining government as it hinges on leading party

Pheu Thai leader Julapun Amornvivat held a press conference at 9.05pm after preliminary, unofficial election results emerged, saying the vote count was still under way but thanking all citizens who turned out to vote. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to democracy and the parliamentary system.

Julapun said forming the next government is the duty of the party that wins the most votes and finishes first, which must then work through parliamentary mechanisms to gather support and establish a governing majority. As for Pheu Thai, he said the party is ready to serve the public to the best of its ability, whatever role it ends up taking.

“We accept and respect the decision of the people, even if the results may not match our expectations,” he said. Based on an initial assessment, he said Pheu Thai expected to secure around 80-100 seats. Once the count reaches 100%, the party will conduct a detailed review to understand why the outcome turned out as it did, he added.