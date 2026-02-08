People’s Party concedes defeat, vows opposition role after vote

He reiterated that the party had previously stated it could not vote for a Bhumjaithai prime ministerial candidate and could not join a government led by Bhumjaithai.

Rules out forming a rival coalition

Pressed on whether the People’s Party would attempt to form a rival coalition, Natthaphong said it would not compete, repeating that the first-placed party should be given the first opportunity to form a government.

He also said the party had not been approached for coalition talks, adding that any formal approach would be the right of the top-ranked party first.

Calls on parties to respect referendum mandate

Natthaphong urged all political parties to honour the referendum result and move forward with drafting a new constitution in line with public will.

He noted that constitutional changes would require support beyond the lower house, including votes in the Senate, and said the public should watch how the next government proceeds after it is formed.

Party monitoring irregularity reports, wants evidence before action

Natthaphong said the party had received reports of irregularities in some areas, but said these could not be used as a blanket reason to reject the overall outcome. He said issues should be examined case by case, and the party was ready to pursue legal action if there was clear evidence of wrongdoing.

Supporters urged not to lose hope

He closed by urging supporters and the wider public not to lose hope in politics, calling on people to keep voting, keep monitoring politicians, and hold the next government to its promises.