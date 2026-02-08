People’s Party concedes defeat, vows opposition role after vote

People’s Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said late Sunday the party accepted unofficial results indicating it was unlikely to finish first, conceding defeat and preparing to take an opposition role if Bhumjaithai forms the next government.
He spoke at 9.45pm at the party’s headquarters in the Future Forward Building, where the party held a press conference after unofficial counts showed it running second behind Bhumjaithai.
Natthaphong thanked Thai voters for turning out to cast ballots and take part in the referendum. While stressing the election results were not yet final, he said the referendum outcome appeared to be trending strongly towards public approval for drafting a new constitution.
He said every election was an effort to find a way forward for the country, and urged people to stay engaged in politics and continue exercising their rights.
Natthaphong acknowledged that the People’s Party “may not be the number one party” based on the latest unofficial results, and said the party would respect the parliamentary process by allowing the first-placed party to lead government formation.
Asked whether the party would join the government, Natthaphong said that if Bhumjaithai, as the lead party, can form a government, the People’s Party would serve as the opposition.
He reiterated that the party had previously stated it could not vote for a Bhumjaithai prime ministerial candidate and could not join a government led by Bhumjaithai.
Pressed on whether the People’s Party would attempt to form a rival coalition, Natthaphong said it would not compete, repeating that the first-placed party should be given the first opportunity to form a government.
He also said the party had not been approached for coalition talks, adding that any formal approach would be the right of the top-ranked party first.
Natthaphong urged all political parties to honour the referendum result and move forward with drafting a new constitution in line with public will.
He noted that constitutional changes would require support beyond the lower house, including votes in the Senate, and said the public should watch how the next government proceeds after it is formed.
Natthaphong said the party had received reports of irregularities in some areas, but said these could not be used as a blanket reason to reject the overall outcome. He said issues should be examined case by case, and the party was ready to pursue legal action if there was clear evidence of wrongdoing.
He closed by urging supporters and the wider public not to lose hope in politics, calling on people to keep voting, keep monitoring politicians, and hold the next government to its promises.