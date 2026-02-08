Bhumjaithai outlines policies to tackle debt and cut living costs

Party’s economic team says the plan centres on debt restructuring for small NPL borrowers, a new-loan boost for SMEs, and targeted relief to ease household expenses.

  • The party plans to continue the "Let’s Go Halves Plus" scheme, using a THB30 billion budget to help reduce the cost of living.
  • A "Clear Debt, Move Forward Plus" program will be implemented to assist people with non-performing loans (NPLs) of less than THB100,000 through debt restructuring.
  • An electricity tariff policy will be introduced, setting the price at THB3 per unit for households that use no more than 200 units per month.

Unofficial “2026 general election” results: Bhumjaithai Party was leading in first place with 187 MP seats in total, 166 constituency MPs and 21 party-list MPs, as of Sunday (February 8), 8.30pm.

Regarding the Bhumjaithai Party’s debt resolution and cost-of-living reduction policies, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, who has been positioned as the party’s chief economic lead in the next Bhumjaithai-led administration, previously outlined the following measures that would be implemented if the party forms the next government

Let’s Go Halves Plus, Phase 2

  • The Bhumjaithai Party would continue this scheme immediately if it forms the government, using the remaining THB30 billion from the FY2026 central budget. However, due to limitations in the budget format, implementation may begin by prioritising eligible groups that previously fell through the cracks, in line with earlier government policy.

The debt-resolution drive (household NPLs)

  • Debt management would proceed through the “Clear Debt, Move Forward Plus” programme for people with non-performing loans (NPLs) of less than THB100,000, using the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) to support debt restructuring, alongside financial literacy support. The ongoing programme targets 1.3 million people with NPL debt below THB100,000, and would be expanded through a credit guarantee mechanism project, “SME Credit Boost”, to support the issuance of new loans in FY2026. The Cabinet has approved extending the reduced FIDF contribution rate for another year, from 0.46% per year to 0.32% per year, for the FY2026 contribution cycle, to serve as funding for the project, with a total budget envelope of around THB23.4 billion.

Electricity tariff policy at 3 baht per unit

  • For households using no more than 200 units per month, with an estimated budget of about THB63 billion per year.

 

