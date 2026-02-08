Bhumjaithai outlines policies to tackle debt and cut living costs

Unofficial “2026 general election” results: Bhumjaithai Party was leading in first place with 187 MP seats in total, 166 constituency MPs and 21 party-list MPs, as of Sunday (February 8), 8.30pm.

Regarding the Bhumjaithai Party’s debt resolution and cost-of-living reduction policies, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, who has been positioned as the party’s chief economic lead in the next Bhumjaithai-led administration, previously outlined the following measures that would be implemented if the party forms the next government