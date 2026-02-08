KPI Poll projects Bhumjaithai to win most seats, followed by the People’s Party

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 08, 2026

A KPI Poll by King Prajadhipok’s Institute projects Bhumjaithai as the largest party in the 2026 election, ahead of the People’s Party, based on a survey of 2,000 adults.

Following the close of polls on February 8, 2026, King Prajadhipok’s Institute released its “KPI Poll” projection of constituency MPs and party-list MPs. The survey was conducted between January 30 and February 2, 2026 among 2,000 respondents aged 18 and above.

Projected seat ranges are as follows:

  • Bhumjaithai Party: Constituency MPs 113-130; Party-list MPs 21; Total 134-151
  • People’s Party: Constituency MPs 100-115; Party-list MPs 28; Total 128-143
  • Pheu Thai Party: Constituency MPs 80-95; Party-list MPs 20; Total 100-115
  • Kla Tham Party: Constituency MPs 25-35; Party-list MPs 3; Total 28-38
  • Democrat Party: Constituency MPs 10-15; Party-list MPs 11; Total 21-26
  • Prachachat Party: Constituency MPs 8-10; Party-list MPs 1; Total 9-11
  • Palang Pracharath Party: Constituency MPs 3-4; Party-list MPs 1; Total 4-5
  • Thai Sang Thai Party: Constituency MPs 1-2; Party-list MPs 2; Total 3-4
  • United Thai Nation Party: Constituency MPs 0-1; Party-list MPs 3; Total 3-4
  • Economic Party: Constituency MPs 0; Party-list MPs 1-2; Total 1-2
  • Thai Liberal Party: Constituency MPs 0; Party-list MPs 0-1; Total 0-1
  • Other parties: Constituency MPs 0-5; Party-list MPs 7; Total 7-12
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy