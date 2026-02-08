KPI Poll projects Bhumjaithai to win most seats, followed by the People’s Party

Following the close of polls on February 8, 2026, King Prajadhipok’s Institute released its “KPI Poll” projection of constituency MPs and party-list MPs. The survey was conducted between January 30 and February 2, 2026 among 2,000 respondents aged 18 and above.
Projected seat ranges are as follows:
- Bhumjaithai Party: Constituency MPs 113-130; Party-list MPs 21; Total 134-151
- People’s Party: Constituency MPs 100-115; Party-list MPs 28; Total 128-143
- Pheu Thai Party: Constituency MPs 80-95; Party-list MPs 20; Total 100-115
- Kla Tham Party: Constituency MPs 25-35; Party-list MPs 3; Total 28-38
- Democrat Party: Constituency MPs 10-15; Party-list MPs 11; Total 21-26
- Prachachat Party: Constituency MPs 8-10; Party-list MPs 1; Total 9-11
- Palang Pracharath Party: Constituency MPs 3-4; Party-list MPs 1; Total 4-5
- Thai Sang Thai Party: Constituency MPs 1-2; Party-list MPs 2; Total 3-4
- United Thai Nation Party: Constituency MPs 0-1; Party-list MPs 3; Total 3-4
- Economic Party: Constituency MPs 0; Party-list MPs 1-2; Total 1-2
- Thai Liberal Party: Constituency MPs 0; Party-list MPs 0-1; Total 0-1
- Other parties: Constituency MPs 0-5; Party-list MPs 7; Total 7-12