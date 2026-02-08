Thailand’s NACC denies February 9 agenda on Move Forward ex-MPs’ Section 112 case

He said consideration of the case had already begun on December 28 2025.

He added that the parties concerned later filed a request for fairness and submitted additional written explanations; only after that clarification process was completed did the case reach the current stage for concluding consideration.

He said it was not being raised to align with the election period.

Surapong said the NACC was taking care to avoid the matter being politically linked, adding that if the issue was considered at the 9 February meeting, the NACC would inform the public again of the outcome.

“There is no political motive. Everything is proceeding according to the timeline. Caution is needed because, as the head of the agency, it is important to ensure the matter is not taken and linked to politics,” Surapong said.