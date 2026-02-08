Thailand’s NACC denies February 9 agenda on Move Forward ex-MPs’ Section 112 case

Surapong Intharathaworn, secretary-general of Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), clarified on Sunday (February 8) that the NACC was preparing to consider whether to rule on alleged wrongdoing in the case involving “44 former Move Forward Party MPs” over their signing of a proposal to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code (Lèse-majesté law) at a meeting on February 9.
Surapong said the NACC would indeed hold a meeting on February 9, but there was “no agenda item” on the matter as reported.
However, he noted that if the issue were to be brought before the meeting, it could be done as a “confidential agenda item”, proposed by the NACC chair and then considered by the meeting.
On the case’s progress, Surapong said the inquiry file had been completed and was now only awaiting submission to a meeting. However, he said he could not confirm whether it would be taken up at the February 9 meeting.
Responding to criticism that pushing the matter forward after the election could be seen as a political move, Surapong insisted the process was in line with normal procedures and timelines.
He said consideration of the case had already begun on December 28 2025.
He added that the parties concerned later filed a request for fairness and submitted additional written explanations; only after that clarification process was completed did the case reach the current stage for concluding consideration.
He said it was not being raised to align with the election period.
Surapong said the NACC was taking care to avoid the matter being politically linked, adding that if the issue was considered at the 9 February meeting, the NACC would inform the public again of the outcome.
“There is no political motive. Everything is proceeding according to the timeline. Caution is needed because, as the head of the agency, it is important to ensure the matter is not taken and linked to politics,” Surapong said.