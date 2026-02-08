NIDA Poll predicts Bhumjaithai wins election, People’s Party sweeps Bangkok

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) has projected that the Bhumjaithai Party will win Sunday’s election, securing 140–150 House seats nationwide, while the People’s Party is forecast to finish second despite sweeping all 33 Bangkok seats.

Survey-based projection, not an exit poll

NIDA Poll said the projection is not based on an exit poll, but on an opinion survey conducted between January 28 and February 7.

It said it waited to release the findings until after polling stations closed at 5pm, as election rules prohibit disclosure of polling results during the final week before election day.