Bomb hits REVA armoured vehicle convoy in Yala’s Bannang Sata, one soldier injured

A bomb attack hit a military convoy using a REVA armoured vehicle in Bannang Sata district, Yala, on February 8, 2026, leaving one soldier injured.

At 4.35pm, the radio centre monitoring unrest in Thailand’s southern border provinces received a report of an improvised explosive device (IED) attack targeting a convoy of troops from the 1st Infantry Company’s rapid mobility unit. The blast occurred near Ban Wang Hin bridge in Moo 8, Ban Tue-ra, Bannang Sata subdistrict, Bannang Sata district.

Initial checks found one serviceman injured: Private Worawut Sukchuai. Fellow soldiers rushed him to Bannang Sata Hospital for initial treatment. Authorities said he is in a stable condition.

Officials said the rapid mobility unit was on patrol to maintain public safety in the area when the vehicle reached the bridge approach. An unknown number of assailants allegedly detonated a device planted at the site, causing a loud explosion.

The blast damaged the vehicle, but authorities said the armoured protection helped reduce the severity of casualties.

Military and police units have sealed off the area to allow an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team and forensic officers to conduct a detailed examination, identify the type of device used, and collect evidence to track down those responsible for prosecution.