Clashes erupt in Yala as officers cordon off suspected hideout

Col Yutthanam Phetmuang, spokesman for Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command, briefed the media on law enforcement operations in the area at 8.30am, with details as follows:

From evidence gathered at the scene of the bombing and arson attack on a petrol station in Yala province, and information provided by members of the public, the perpetrators, believed to be linked to the incident, were reported to have taken shelter in Ban Po Yani, Sateng Nok subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province.

At around 00.20am, a joint special operations unit in Yala province, Task Force Yala, the Yala provincial police, and a three-agency joint force moved to enforce the law against the suspects.

Measures were carried out gradually, strictly adhering to human rights principles.

Local community and local government leaders were also invited to take part in talks to persuade those inside the house to identify themselves.

At 3.50am, a person inside the house fired a long gun of an unknown type at officers.

No one was initially reported injured.

Negotiations are continuing for the suspects to surrender so that legal proceedings can follow.

Further updates will be reported.

The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command also asked for the public’s cooperation and thanked residents for helping to monitor the area.

Anyone who notices anything unusual or sees suspicious individuals can report information via the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command hotline, 1341, or contact provincial task force units in the area at any time, 24 hours a day.

It added that anyone who supports offenders in any way, such as assisting them to evade arrest, providing shelter, or supplying food, faces criminal liability under the Penal Code, punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to THB40,000, or both.