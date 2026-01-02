No clashes reported, but Cambodian forces keep reinforcing: Second Army Area

FRIDAY, JANUARY 02, 2026

Border areas remained quiet, but resupply and UAV surveillance continued, alongside tactical route upgrades towards Hill 745 and Yod Dom.

  • Despite no armed clashes being reported, the situation on the Thai-Cambodian border remains tense as opposing forces continue to reinforce their positions.
  • Reinforcement activities include increasing troop strength in key strategic areas, such as along the Si Sa Ket corridor.
  • The opposing side was also observed conducting resupply operations, flying surveillance UAVs, and improving tactical routes to support logistics.

The Second Army Area issued an update on the Thai–Cambodian border situation on Friday (January 2), summarising developments on Thursday (January 1).

Overall, there were no armed clashes or confrontations, but the opposing side continued to reinforce troops and maintain a high level of operational readiness.

Ubon Ratchathani

No significant movement was observed in the Chong Bok and Chong An Ma areas.

Si Sa Ket

  • Along the Chong Sam TaeDon TuanPhu PhiSattasomPhanom PrasitChong Ta Thao corridor, the opposing side was seen increasing troop strength to boost readiness in key strategic areas.

Preah VihearPha Mo I DaengHuai Ta Maria

  • No clashes were reported, though forces remained on standby.

Phu MakueaChong Don AoPhlan YaoPhlan Hin Paet Kon

  • The opposing side was reported to be conducting resupply operations and flying UAVs for surveillance.

Surin

  • No significant activity was reported in the Chong ChomChong PrueChong Rayi areas, or around Khana Temple, Ta Kwai Temple, Chong Krang and Ta Muen Thom Temple.
  • At Ta Kwai Temple, troop deployments remained in place as usual.

Buri Ram

  • No significant movement was observed in the Chong Sai Taku area.

In the rear area, the opposing side was reported to be improving tactical routes to support logistics, particularly those leading towards Hill 745 and Yod Dom.

