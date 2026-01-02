No clashes reported, but Cambodian forces keep reinforcing: Second Army Area

The Second Army Area issued an update on the Thai–Cambodian border situation on Friday (January 2), summarising developments on Thursday (January 1).
Overall, there were no armed clashes or confrontations, but the opposing side continued to reinforce troops and maintain a high level of operational readiness.
No significant movement was observed in the Chong Bok and Chong An Ma areas.
In the rear area, the opposing side was reported to be improving tactical routes to support logistics, particularly those leading towards Hill 745 and Yod Dom.