1st Action Taken against Tracker Abuse under Antistalking Law

The suspect, a company worker, 29, has admitted to his alleged violation of the revised antistalking law, saying, "I like her and wanted to know where she went."
The revised law, enforced December 30, bans the installation of anti-loss tags and the gaining of information on the targets' locations without their permission.
This is the first case of law-enforcement authorities taking action against an alleged violation of the revised legislation since its entry into force.
The man is alleged to have acquired information on the woman's locations three times by placing a smart tracker on the underside of the saddle of her bicycle in Kobe without her permission on January 26.
