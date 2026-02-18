IMF Urges Japan to Avoid Consumption Tax Cut

"The authorities should avoid reducing the consumption tax, an untargeted measure that would erode fiscal space and add to fiscal risks," the IMF said in a statement following its annual review of the Japanese economy.

"Limiting the consumption tax cut to essential goods and ensuring it is temporary would help contain fiscal costs," the statement said, referring to a plan by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to reduce the consumption tax rate on food items to zero for two years.

The IMF had proposed raising the consumption tax rate in a statement last year.