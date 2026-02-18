Trump Unveils 36-B.-Dlr, 1st-Phase Japanese Investment

Today, I am pleased to announce three TREMENDOUS Projects in the Strategic Areas of oil and gas in Texas, power generation in Ohio, and critical minerals in Georgia, Trump said in his Truth Social post.

The gas-fired thermal power plant will be the largest in history, the oil facility in "the Gulf of America" will drive exports, and the critical minerals facility will end US dependence on foreign sources, he noted.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in her post on X that Japan-US cooperation in establishing supply chains will make the two countries' ties stronger and that the agreed investment projects "will help promote mutual benefits."

Takaichi further pointed out that Japanese companies, acting as facility and equipment suppliers, can capitalise on the projects to expand their sales and businesses.