Heavy rains in southern Thailand and temperature drop of 1-2°C expected this week

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2026

Southern Thailand faces heavy rains, while temperatures in the north and northeast drop by 1-2°C. Be prepared for possible flooding and changing weather conditions.

Thailand Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains and Temperature Drop Expected

A moderate high-pressure system from China is affecting the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, causing easterly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture from the Gulf, resulting in isolated thundershowers across the country.

Southern Thailand is expected to experience heavy rains and strong winds, while the northern and northeastern regions will see a 1-2°C drop in temperature. Residents in the south should prepare for possible flooding and caution against the changing weather conditions.

Detailed Weather Forecast for February 18-19, 2026

Northern Thailand: 1-2°C Temperature Drop

  • Morning: Cool with fog, isolated thundershowers expected in areas like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, and Tak.
  • Temperature: Minimum 18-24°C | Maximum 35-37°C.
  • Mountain Tops: Cold to very cold, with temperatures ranging from 7-15°C.
  • Winds: Southeasterly at 10-15 km/hr.

Northeastern Thailand: Cooler Temperatures and Strong Winds

  • Morning: Cool with strong winds and a 1-2°C temperature drop.
  • Temperature: Minimum 18-23°C | Maximum 34-36°C.
  • Mountain Tops: Cool to cold, with temperatures from 13-18°C.
  • Winds: Easterly at 10-30 km/hr.

Central Thailand: Isolated Thundershowers

  • Isolated Thundershowers: Mostly in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • Temperature: Minimum 23-26°C | Maximum 34-37°C.
  • Winds: Easterly at 10-25 km/hr.

Southern Thailand: Heavy Rains and High Winds

  • Isolated Thundershowers: Especially in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Yala, Narathiwat, and Pattani.
  • Temperature: Minimum 23-26°C | Maximum 31-34°C.
  • Winds: Southeasterly winds from Chumphon upwards at 15-35 km/hr; Easterly from Surat Thani downwards at 20-35 km/hr.
  • Wave Height: 1-2 meters, with over 2 meters during thundershowers.

Southern (West Coast): Heavy Rains Expected

  • Isolated Thundershowers: Predicted in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Satun.
  • Temperature: Minimum 23-26°C | Maximum 33-35°C.
  • Winds: Easterly at 15-35 km/hr.
  • Wave Height: About 1 meter, 1-2 meters offshore, and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok Metropolitan Area: Isolated Thundershowers

  • Isolated Thundershowers: Scattered across the capital.
  • Temperature: Minimum 24-26°C | Maximum 36-37°C.
  • Winds: Southeasterly at 10-25 km/hr.
