Heavy rains in southern Thailand and temperature drop of 1-2°C expected this week

Thailand Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains and Temperature Drop Expected

A moderate high-pressure system from China is affecting the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, causing easterly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture from the Gulf, resulting in isolated thundershowers across the country.

Southern Thailand is expected to experience heavy rains and strong winds, while the northern and northeastern regions will see a 1-2°C drop in temperature. Residents in the south should prepare for possible flooding and caution against the changing weather conditions.