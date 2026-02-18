SRT unveils timeline for 3-airport high-speed rail, seeks new Cabinet approval

Anan also stated that while waiting for the consideration of the contract principle amendment, the SRT will discuss with the Office of the Attorney General to prepare the final draft contract before preparing to sign the amended contract with the private contracting party, Asia Era One Co., Ltd., which has the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) as its major shareholder.

The SRT has assessed the preliminary operational framework and expects to propose the draft contract to the Cabinet for consideration this June, before signing the contract in July 2026 and issuing the Notice to Proceed (NTP) within 30 days, or in August 2026.

Taking 5 years for construction and another 6 months for system testing, it is estimated that the service can commence in 2032.

Regarding the preparation of the final draft contract, the Office of the Attorney General previously raised concerns about setting the project guarantee at THB4.5 billion and the civil works guarantee for the state's co-investment portion, where the EECPC required the private sector to place an additional guarantee of approximately THB160 billion in exchange for the 'pay-as-you-build' condition.

The Office of the Attorney General suggested combining both guarantees.

However, the private sector insisted on separating the guarantee amounts and discussed this with the SRT until a conclusion was reached to separate the said amounts, as they are guarantees for different scopes of work.

Furthermore, the civil works guarantee for the state's co-investment portion is an additional condition imposed, requiring the private sector to place an extra guarantee.

This guarantee can only be reclaimed when the project construction is completed as scheduled within 5 years, plus 6 months for system installation and testing.

Therefore, it is not related to the project guarantee, which can be utilised in general cases of potential contract breaches.

The SRT believes it can clarify all these reasons and discuss them with the Office of the Attorney General until a conclusion is reached to start preparing the final draft contract.

Consequently, the negotiation with Asia Era One Co., Ltd. has now concluded that on the contract signing date, the private sector must place a total guarantee for this project of over THB175 billion, divided into:

Project guarantee: THB4.5 billion

Guarantee for the state's co-investment cost: THB160 billion

Civil works: THB120 billion

System works: THB40 billion