SRT refers ITD contract issue to Attorney-General after crane collapse

On 29 January 2026, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) informed the public about its decision to consult with the Attorney-General regarding the potential termination of its contract with Italian-Thai Development (ITD) for the Thai–China high-speed rail project. The issue arose following a crane collapse in the project, which the initial investigation revealed was caused by ITD’s negligence in safety procedures.
The SRT board agreed to consult with the Attorney-General to ensure the cancellation process is done correctly and in accordance with the law, ensuring fairness for all parties. The discussions are aimed at confirming the procedure for terminating the contract based on the relevant legal framework and in line with the Public Procurement Act, Section 103.
Crane collapse investigation: safety lapses found
An internal investigation by SRT, along with the Council of Engineers and other relevant agencies, found that ITD failed to properly coordinate the oversight of safety measures during construction, particularly in monitoring the crane's safety. Additionally, the crane inspection certificate expired on 4 January 2026, contributing to the collapse. The materials and equipment securing the crane were also found to be faulty.
As a result of the incident, SRT has ordered ITD and other contractors involved in the Thai–China high-speed rail project to halt construction until the investigation is fully completed.
Next steps: potential 14-month delay for new bidding
If the contract is terminated, SRT anticipates a lengthy process to select a new contractor. The public tender for a replacement is expected to take about 14 months, though the timeline could extend if legal challenges arise from ITD.
High-speed rail project: progress and challenges
Currently, the Lamtakong–Sikhio and Kutjik–Khok Kruat sections of the project are 99.5% complete, with only 0.5% remaining on schedule. These sections are subject to performance guarantees and contract details that still need to be checked.
In addition, SRT is working to resolve delays in the high-speed rail connecting the three airports (Don Mueang–Suvarnabhumi–U-Tapao) project, which includes fixing 18 key issues raised by the Attorney-General. This project is currently awaiting Cabinet approval after corrections were made.
Next steps for high-speed rail and construction guarantees
SRT plans to submit a request to the Attorney-General for legal clarification on the contract's terms, including guarantees related to the construction work and a new 5-year completion timeline. As part of this, contractors will need to provide a guarantee bond, ensuring the project is completed as per schedule. This measure aims to ensure accountability and smooth progress in case the contractor faces difficulties continuing work. Further consultation with the Attorney-General will follow to finalize the details.
SRT remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the high-speed rail project, ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the process, and working to resolve any issues promptly to maintain progress and uphold public trust.