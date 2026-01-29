SRT refers ITD contract issue to Attorney-General after crane collapse

On 29 January 2026, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) informed the public about its decision to consult with the Attorney-General regarding the potential termination of its contract with Italian-Thai Development (ITD) for the Thai–China high-speed rail project. The issue arose following a crane collapse in the project, which the initial investigation revealed was caused by ITD’s negligence in safety procedures.

The SRT board agreed to consult with the Attorney-General to ensure the cancellation process is done correctly and in accordance with the law, ensuring fairness for all parties. The discussions are aimed at confirming the procedure for terminating the contract based on the relevant legal framework and in line with the Public Procurement Act, Section 103.



Crane collapse investigation: safety lapses found

An internal investigation by SRT, along with the Council of Engineers and other relevant agencies, found that ITD failed to properly coordinate the oversight of safety measures during construction, particularly in monitoring the crane's safety. Additionally, the crane inspection certificate expired on 4 January 2026, contributing to the collapse. The materials and equipment securing the crane were also found to be faulty.

As a result of the incident, SRT has ordered ITD and other contractors involved in the Thai–China high-speed rail project to halt construction until the investigation is fully completed.

