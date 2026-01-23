SRT proposes contract termination with ITD over crane accidents

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will present a proposal to its board on January 29 to terminate its contract with Italian-Thai Development (ITD) for the construction of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project. This decision pertains to contracts 3 and 4, covering the Lam Takhong–Sikhio and Kudjik–Khok Kruat sections. The termination follows the crane accident that fell onto a train. SRT will also propose to the Comptroller General’s Department to blacklist the contractor.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, summarised the preliminary results of the investigation into two major accidents related to large infrastructure projects: the crane accident involving the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project in Sikhio, Nakhon Ratchasima, on January 14, 2026, and the collapse of a concrete beam and crane for the M82 highway project on Rama II Road on January 15, 2026.

Today marks the seventh day deadline set by the Prime Minister for the Ministry of Transport to urgently investigate the facts. The Minister of Transport has now provided a summary of the preliminary findings, along with decisive measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The Sikhio incident investigation revealed that the object that fell and hit the train was part of the crane's front support base, which lost balance during the move. The key issue identified was the failure to close the railway route underneath during construction, despite clear regulations that construction should only occur when no trains are running, indicating a neglect of safety measures.