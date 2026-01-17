Phiphat vows fullest legal action over crane collapses

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has vowed to pursue accountability “to the fullest” over the crane collapse that struck a train in Si Khiew district, Nakhon Ratchasima, as well as the accident on Rama II Road.

Reporters said Phiphat—Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport—posted a message on social media addressing both incidents. He wrote:

“I would like to use my personal space to report on the follow-up and the expedited, all-round fact-finding process, so that we can reach a clear conclusion and take legal action against those involved to the fullest extent—whether contractors or state officials. If negligence or any violation of the law is found, there will be no exceptions. In parallel, we are accelerating full assistance and compensation for people affected, both in terms of safety and the impacts that have occurred, to ease hardship and deliver fairness to those affected as quickly as possible.”

Phiphat added that he will push to raise safety standards for construction projects and public transport services overseen by the Transport Ministry. He said the focus will be on reviewing supervisory measures, quality inspections, and prevention to ensure such incidents do not happen again in the future, in order to build public confidence and safety.

“I will act fully on every front—investigation, punishment, compensation and raising standards—so that the public receives fairness and has confidence in Thailand’s transport system,” he said.