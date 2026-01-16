Anutin condemns negligence in Rama II crane collapse

The Prime Minister strongly criticised the contractor’s actions, calling it a clear case of carelessness.

“I consider this a lack of attention; for me, it is both negligence and recklessness. Why was it not secured? If it could not be done, the plan should have been revised. Every step of the process must be completed before opening the road surface,” he emphasised.

Anutin also addressed the crane collapse incident in Si Khiew, Nakhon Ratchasima, where the contractor requested to continue the project. He explained that, from an administrative perspective, it was no longer viable.

The government recognised the ongoing risk to public safety and property, leading to the decision to terminate the contract. “Termination means a breach of contract, but what we have here is an act that endangers the public. We must use an administrative order to address it,” he said.

Anutin stressed that the government takes crane collapse incidents seriously and ensures that contractors meet necessary standards. He highlighted the need for oversight, especially regarding subcontractors' qualifications and equipment.

"The government has stopped this company from working on the project where the incident occurred, but we cannot stop them from all 14 projects because we cannot predict if something like this will happen in those projects," Anutin said.

“Therefore, the minister has said that this company, which is working on elevated projects, must stop and be investigated. That is all we can do.”

Anutin stated that the project where the incident occurred is part of the ongoing Rama II Road development, along with the State Audit Office building and the Thailand-China high-speed rail project in Si Khiew.

All these projects share the same issues, prompting the government to end the contract with the company delivering substandard work. However, he added that the contractor can pursue legal action if they choose.

"I see it as a good thing; the more administrative orders are used, the better," he said, adding that the more mistakes we see, the clearer the situation will become.

He added that independent agencies and technical bodies will also be involved in the investigation to uncover the truth and ensure greater clarity.