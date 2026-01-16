Anutin dismisses criticism over Bhumjaithai's Control of Transport Ministry, prepares to visit Rama II crane collapse site

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, responded on Friday to online criticisms regarding the Bhumjaithai Party’s 10-year control of the Transport Ministry, following recent incidents involving a construction crane collapsing onto a passenger train on January 14 and another crane incident on Rama II Road the following day. Anutin dismissed claims that the party was attempting to control the ministry, stating that such posts were aimed at discrediting before the election.
Anutin revealed that he would be visiting Rama II on the afternoon of January 16. He added that Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, along with ministry officials, were already meeting to receive instructions from the government for further action.
The Prime Minister explained that, as the head of the government, he had instructed relevant agencies to terminate contracts with the contractors involved in the incidents. He clarified that he had used the term "terminate" rather than "cancel" contracts, as cancellation would require determining fault. By terminating the contracts, the government deemed the actions potentially hazardous to public safety, prompting the need for immediate action.
Anutin further stated that he had consulted with the Secretary-General of the Council of State and the Attorney General, and they agreed that contract termination was in the public’s best interest and safety. If the contractors chose to pursue legal action, the government would defend itself in court.
When asked about the duration of the blacklisting process, the Prime Minister explained that once the contracts were terminated, there would be a process to address the matter under the definition of "abandonment of work," which has already been acknowledged by the Comptroller General’s Department and the Minister of Finance, who are overseeing the matter.
On the social media posts about Bhumjaithai's 10-year tenure in the Transport Ministry and concerns over potential risks if the party were to return to power, Anutin stated that the motivations behind such posts should be questioned. He urged reporters not to engage in this kind of political controversy, stressing that these actions were intended to create conflict and diminish the party’s reputation.
When asked if such criticism could damage the party’s image during the upcoming elections, Anutin was unfazed, stating that whether or not the criticism would affect his party’s reputation would be up to the public to decide.