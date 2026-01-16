Anutin dismisses criticism over Bhumjaithai's Control of Transport Ministry, prepares to visit Rama II crane collapse site

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, responded on Friday to online criticisms regarding the Bhumjaithai Party’s 10-year control of the Transport Ministry, following recent incidents involving a construction crane collapsing onto a passenger train on January 14 and another crane incident on Rama II Road the following day. Anutin dismissed claims that the party was attempting to control the ministry, stating that such posts were aimed at discrediting before the election.

Anutin revealed that he would be visiting Rama II on the afternoon of January 16. He added that Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, along with ministry officials, were already meeting to receive instructions from the government for further action.

The Prime Minister explained that, as the head of the government, he had instructed relevant agencies to terminate contracts with the contractors involved in the incidents. He clarified that he had used the term "terminate" rather than "cancel" contracts, as cancellation would require determining fault. By terminating the contracts, the government deemed the actions potentially hazardous to public safety, prompting the need for immediate action.

Anutin further stated that he had consulted with the Secretary-General of the Council of State and the Attorney General, and they agreed that contract termination was in the public’s best interest and safety. If the contractors chose to pursue legal action, the government would defend itself in court.