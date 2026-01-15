Anutin laments two crane collapses in two days, says only Thailand has seen such incidents

Anutin further stated that today's meeting would focus solely on these issues and not on future actions just yet, as this is for the relevant authorities, including the Comptroller General’s Department and the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, to address.

He added that he would ask how to proceed with Italian-Thai Development (ITD) following similar incidents over the past 10 months. "If nothing can be done—if the contractor must continue with the project, and if we cannot cancel the contract, impose fines, blacklist them, or stop new projects from being awarded—we will certainly face major problems."

"If I were to protect myself, I could say that we are a caretaker government, with no binding authority and no power to amend laws, but that is not the case," Anutin continued. "We must act. Our responsibility as the government remains intact, and I will continue to exercise my authority as Prime Minister. We cannot allow this situation to persist."

The Prime Minister also commented on the ongoing construction projects, stating that halting work for two weeks would result in incomplete progress, as 85% of the project is already finished. Stopping it would delay completion, while allowing it to continue poses risks.

He further explained that if necessary, the contract could be terminated, and a new contractor would need to complete the remaining 15%. The contract should specify costs, and any excess amounts could be claimed through the contract's guarantees.

In conclusion, Anutin stressed the importance of clear, decisive measures and accountability, emphasising that the situation cannot continue as it is.

He stated that the relevant authorities must stop passing the responsibility back and forth, and that the meeting must lead to clear and actionable measures that restore public confidence, address the concerns of those who have lost loved ones, and reassure foreign investors.

He concluded by highlighting the need to ensure that these incidents do not undermine the progress made in projects such as logistics systems and high-speed rail.

"I may have spoken at length, but this is the only place in the world where such incidents have occurred two days in a row. These accidents are similar, and the same contractor is responsible. I urge this meeting to take tangible action. If there are issues with the contract, I ask the Attorney-General to provide opinions to ensure we can move forward," the Prime Minister said.