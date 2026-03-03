Thailand Issues ‘Summer Storm’ Alert as Heavy Rain and Hail Set to Lash Northern Regions

Meteorological Department warns of high winds and lightning through 6 March, urging farmers and residents to secure property as cold air mass hits.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its fourth urgent warning regarding a "summer storm" currently moving across Upper Thailand. The severe weather system is expected to persist until at least 6 March, bringing a combination of heavy rainfall, violent gusts, and localised hailstorms.

The director-general of the Meteorological Department, Sugunyanee Yavinchan, signed the official decree on Tuesday, noting that the storm will first impact the Northeast (Isan) before spreading to the North, Central Plains, East, and the Greater Bangkok Metropolitan area.

Meteorological Causes

The turbulence is being driven by a high-pressure system—a cold air mass from China—moving into the Northeast and the South China Sea. This cold front is colliding with the existing hot air over Upper Thailand, while a westerly wind trough moves across the northern and upper northeastern regions, creating highly unstable atmospheric conditions.