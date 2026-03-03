Thailand Issues ‘Summer Storm’ Alert as Heavy Rain and Hail Set to Lash Northern Regions

Meteorological Department warns of high winds and lightning through 6 March, urging farmers and residents to secure property as cold air mass hits.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its fourth urgent warning regarding a "summer storm" currently moving across Upper Thailand. The severe weather system is expected to persist until at least 6 March, bringing a combination of heavy rainfall, violent gusts, and localised hailstorms.
The director-general of the Meteorological Department, Sugunyanee Yavinchan, signed the official decree on Tuesday, noting that the storm will first impact the Northeast (Isan) before spreading to the North, Central Plains, East, and the Greater Bangkok Metropolitan area.
Meteorological Causes
The turbulence is being driven by a high-pressure system—a cold air mass from China—moving into the Northeast and the South China Sea. This cold front is colliding with the existing hot air over Upper Thailand, while a westerly wind trough moves across the northern and upper northeastern regions, creating highly unstable atmospheric conditions.
Public Safety Advisory
The TMD has highlighted several significant risks for those in the path of the storm:
Violent Winds and Hail: Potential damage to property and temporary structures.
Lightning Strikes: Residents are urged to avoid open areas, large trees, and unstable billboards during the peak of the storms.
Agricultural Impact: Farmers have been advised to reinforce supports for fruit trees and take measures to protect crops and livestock from sudden flooding and hail damage.
Health Precautions: Citizens are encouraged to monitor their health closely due to the rapid shift in temperature and humidity.
The department continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as the storm progresses across the central and northern provinces.