Iranian embassy in Thailand condemns alleged Minab school strike in social media posts

The statement also criticised the US “America First” slogan, arguing that Washington’s actions demonstrated Israel was being prioritised, and accusing the US of being willing to sacrifice American soldiers for what it called the aims of a “Zionist regime.”

In further remarks, the embassy said Iran had taken part in negotiations in good faith to demonstrate it was not seeking nuclear weapons and to remove what it described as pretexts for aggression.

The statement went on to claim that one of the most reprehensible aspects of the operation was an alleged assassination attempt against Iran’s Supreme Leader, specifically naming Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The embassy described this as a severe violation of moral principles and the UN Charter.

The embassy’s assertions, including the casualty figures, the circumstances of the alleged strike, and claims regarding Iran’s leadership, could not be independently verified from the material provided in the post.

Embassy says memorial held in Thailand

The embassy also said that on Monday (March 2), Nassereddin Heidari, Iran’s ambassador to Thailand, attended a memorial ceremony in Thailand to honour what it described as the “martyrdom” of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The event was said to have taken place at the Al-Mustafa Foundation (Al-Mustafa International Institute) in Thailand.

Funeral rites described in March 3 post

In its March 3 posting, the embassy described what it said was a funeral procession for victims of the Minab school, referring to them as “martyrs” and identifying the school as Hayat Tayyibeh. It said large numbers of people from Minab and Hormozgan Province attended funeral rites.

The embassy said the attack occurred on Saturday, March 1, and claimed the strike killed more than 160 students and teachers.

Background

The embassy’s posts come amid heightened regional tensions and a rapidly escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, which has triggered sharply conflicting public narratives and competing claims over targets, civilian harm and legality. Iranian officials and affiliated bodies have repeatedly framed civilian casualties as central to their condemnation, while US and Israeli officials have argued their actions are linked to national security goals.

The embassy’s statement urged attention to what it described as civilian suffering and portrayed the Minab incident as emblematic of wider harm from the conflict.

Note: This report is based on the content of posts and a statement published by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand on its official Facebook page. The claims described above are attributed to the embassy and have not been independently verified in this text.