Commerce warns against price gouging, hoarding





The government has ordered the Internal Trade Department to step up controls on prices of consumer goods to prevent impacts from overseas unrest.

The Commerce Ministry has dispatched officials to conduct inspections nationwide, warning businesses not to take advantage by raising prices without justification.

Operators have also been instructed to display price tags clearly.

Those who violate the rules by exploiting the situation to raise prices or by hoarding goods face penalties of up to seven years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to Bt140,000.

The public has been urged not to panic, with authorities insisting supplies are sufficient and there is no factor requiring price increases at present. Suspected violations can be reported via hotline 1569.

The Internal Trade Department said it has urgently coordinated with multiple manufacturers of consumer goods and has not found any impact on production costs.

To prevent profiteering, it has instructed central units and worked with provincial commerce offices nationwide to accelerate on-site inspections of sales of goods and services—especially items linked to energy and transport costs—so prices can be monitored closely.

The department said it is working to prevent businesses from citing international events as a reason to raise prices without proper justification, and has reminded operators to display prices for goods and services clearly, accurately and comprehensively as required by law.