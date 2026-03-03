Commerce warns against price gouging, hoarding

The government has ordered the Internal Trade Department to step up controls on prices of consumer goods to prevent impacts from overseas unrest.
The Commerce Ministry has dispatched officials to conduct inspections nationwide, warning businesses not to take advantage by raising prices without justification.
Operators have also been instructed to display price tags clearly.
Those who violate the rules by exploiting the situation to raise prices or by hoarding goods face penalties of up to seven years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to Bt140,000.
The public has been urged not to panic, with authorities insisting supplies are sufficient and there is no factor requiring price increases at present. Suspected violations can be reported via hotline 1569.
The Internal Trade Department said it has urgently coordinated with multiple manufacturers of consumer goods and has not found any impact on production costs.
To prevent profiteering, it has instructed central units and worked with provincial commerce offices nationwide to accelerate on-site inspections of sales of goods and services—especially items linked to energy and transport costs—so prices can be monitored closely.
The department said it is working to prevent businesses from citing international events as a reason to raise prices without proper justification, and has reminded operators to display prices for goods and services clearly, accurately and comprehensively as required by law.
Wittayakorn Maneenet, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, said businesses must comply strictly with the Prices of Goods and Services Act B.E. 2542 (1999).
He said operators are prohibited from exploiting the situation by raising prices of goods and services, hoarding goods, or engaging in any act that creates unfairness for consumers.
If wrongdoing is detected, authorities will take legal action immediately. For unjustified price hikes, the maximum penalty is imprisonment of up to seven years and/or a fine of up to Bt140,000.
On March 3, 2026, Wittayakorn said Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun had ordered agencies under the Commerce Ministry to closely monitor unrest in the Middle East and to introduce measures to protect prices and the cost of living, preventing volatility from external factors spilling over into the domestic economy.
The Internal Trade Department has therefore moved to implement proactive measures to maintain stability in prices of goods and services.
He added that the department is coordinating closely with the Energy Ministry to track energy prices, and has contacted oil traders partnered with the department, including PTT, PT, Bangchak and Susco. All said there had been no increase in fuel prices.
With the Energy Ministry maintaining measures to hold fuel prices at present, Wittayakorn said there is no energy-cost factor that would justify manufacturers or traders raising prices of goods and services, and he stressed that unjustified increases are strictly prohibited.
He said the public should not panic, as consumer goods remain sufficiently supplied and there is no need for price increases at this time.
The department will continue monitoring closely and will use legal measures decisively against anyone who takes advantage of the public, in order to protect the cost of living and ensure ongoing price fairness.
If the public sees goods or services being priced higher without reasonable cause, price tags not being displayed, or signs of hoarding, they can submit complaints via the Internal Trade Department hotline 1569 or through provincial commerce offices nationwide, so officials can inspect and take legal action immediately.