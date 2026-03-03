Shell hikes pump prices as OR, Bangchak and PTG hold rates

TUESDAY, MARCH 03, 2026

Shell lifted gasohol by Bt1.50/l and diesel by Bt4.20/l from 5am on March 3, 2026, citing Middle East costs, while OR, Bangchak and PTG held prices.

The Shell Company of Thailand Ltd (Shell) has raised its pump prices to reflect higher costs linked to the Middle East crisis, while three other fuel retailers said they would keep prices unchanged to minimise the impact on consumers.

From 5am on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Shell increased the retail prices of E20 petrol, Gasohol 91 and Gasohol 95 by Bt1.50 per litre, and raised its diesel price by Bt4.20 per litre.

Meanwhile, PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR), Bangchak Corporation and PTG Energy Plc (PT) said they would try to maintain current prices for as long as possible to reduce the burden on consumers.

Shell: prices from 5am, March 3, 2026

  • Shell FuelSave Gasohol E20: 30.44 baht
  • Shell FuelSave Gasohol 91: 32.28
  • Shell FuelSave Gasohol 95: 32.85
  • Shell V-Power Gasohol 95: 49.84
  • Shell FuelSave Diesel: 34.14
  • Shell V-Power Diesel: 49.84

OR (PTT stations): Tuesday morning prices

  • Diesel: 29.94
  • Gasohol E85: 26.29
  • Gasohol E20: 28.34
  • Gasohol 91: 30.18
  • Gasohol 95: 30.55
  • Gasoline: 39.14
  • Super Power Diesel (Premium): 43.44
  • Super Power Gasohol 95 (Premium): 40.04

Bangchak: Tuesday morning prices

  • Hi Premium Diesel S (Premium): 45.64
  • Hi Diesel S: 29.94
  • Hi Premium 97 Gasohol 95++ (Ultra Premium): 49.54
  • Gasohol E85 S EVO: 26.29
  • Gasohol E20 S EVO: 28.34
  • Gasohol 91 S EVO: 30.18
  • Gasohol 95 S EVO: 30.55

PT (PTG Energy): Tuesday morning prices

  • Diesel: 29.94
  • Gasohol 95: 30.55
  • Gasohol 91: 30.18
  • Gasoline (Benzine): 39.64
  • Gasohol E20: 28.34
