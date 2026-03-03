Shell hikes pump prices as OR, Bangchak and PTG hold rates

The Shell Company of Thailand Ltd (Shell) has raised its pump prices to reflect higher costs linked to the Middle East crisis, while three other fuel retailers said they would keep prices unchanged to minimise the impact on consumers.

From 5am on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Shell increased the retail prices of E20 petrol, Gasohol 91 and Gasohol 95 by Bt1.50 per litre, and raised its diesel price by Bt4.20 per litre.

Meanwhile, PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR), Bangchak Corporation and PTG Energy Plc (PT) said they would try to maintain current prices for as long as possible to reduce the burden on consumers.