Spain Defies Washington: Madrid Blocks Use of Military Bases for Strikes on Iran

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez brands US-led strikes "dangerous and unjustified" as American aircraft are forced to relocate from Spanish soil to Germany.
The Spanish government has flatly rejected a request from the United States to use joint military bases on Spanish soil for its ongoing offensive against Iran.
In a move that highlights a deepening schism within NATO, Madrid has banned the US and Israel from utilising the Rota Naval Base and Morón Air Base for any combat operations linked to the conflict.
According to reports from The Guardian and Al Jazeera, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the military intervention as "unjustified and dangerous", warning that unilateral strikes would dismantle the existing global order.
The socialist leader’s firm "no" to Washington covers two of the most strategically significant staging grounds in the Mediterranean.
"Not a Launchpad for War"
Speaking to the television station Telecinco, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares insisted that while Spain advocates for democratic reform in Tehran, it refuses to be a secondary party to the current hostilities.
"I want to be perfectly clear," Albares stated. "These bases are not being used and will not be used for any purpose that falls outside our bilateral agreements or the United Kingdom’s—and the world’s—commitment to the UN Charter."
Defence Minister Margarita Robles further clarified that any military action supported by Spain must possess a clear mandate of international law and broad global backing, with the sole exception being made for humanitarian missions.
US Aircraft Decamp to Germany
The impact of Madrid’s blockade was immediately visible on global flight tracking systems. Data from Flightradar24 indicates a significant exodus of American hardware following the announcement.
Since the weekend, 15 US military aircraft have departed from Rota and Morón, with at least seven redirected to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
While US defence officials have remained tight-lipped regarding the movement, analysts suggest the relocation to Germany signals Washington’s acceptance that Spain will not budge on its neutral stance.
European Rifts: The 'Black Sheep' of NATO
Spain’s defiance marks it as an outlier among Europe’s major powers. While British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer initially showed reluctance, Downing Street authorised the use of British bases on Sunday after Iranian retaliatory strikes targeted UK assets in Cyprus.
Similarly, France and Germany have issued joint statements affirming their readiness to assist the US in dismantling Iran’s missile capabilities.
Sánchez, however, has directed scathing criticism toward both Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing them of "destabilising the world."
This latest clash is expected to further frost relations between Madrid and the Trump administration, which have previously been strained by disputes over NATO defence spending.