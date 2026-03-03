Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz and threatens vessels that enter

At 3.30am on Tuesday (March 3), Thailand time, The Sun reported that Iran had announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most important shipping routes—while threatening to set fire to any vessel that attempts to pass through, amid sharply escalating tensions in the Middle East.

A commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the strait had been ordered “closed” following multiple explosions along the key oil-export route in recent days.

IRGC adviser Brig Gen Sardar Ebrahim Jabbari made the remarks after Tehran came under attack for three consecutive days—an assault Iran blamed on the United States and Israel.

“Strait of Hormuz is closed. Anyone who wants to pass, our self-sacrificing heroes in the IRGC Navy and the Army will set those ships on fire,” he said. “Don’t come to this region. We will not allow a single drop of oil to leave the region.”