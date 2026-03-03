Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz and threatens vessels that enter

At 3.30am on Tuesday (March 3), Thailand time, The Sun reported that Iran had announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most important shipping routes—while threatening to set fire to any vessel that attempts to pass through, amid sharply escalating tensions in the Middle East.
A commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the strait had been ordered “closed” following multiple explosions along the key oil-export route in recent days.
IRGC adviser Brig Gen Sardar Ebrahim Jabbari made the remarks after Tehran came under attack for three consecutive days—an assault Iran blamed on the United States and Israel.
“Strait of Hormuz is closed. Anyone who wants to pass, our self-sacrificing heroes in the IRGC Navy and the Army will set those ships on fire,” he said. “Don’t come to this region. We will not allow a single drop of oil to leave the region.”
However, analysts said it remained unclear whether Iran would be able to close the strait in practice, as any such move would likely provoke a major naval and air response from the United States.
Earlier, the United States claimed it had destroyed 11 Iranian warships, reflecting the risk that the confrontation could escalate into a full-scale conflict.
The Strait of Hormuz is regarded as the world’s most important oil-export route, with around one-fifth of the world’s oil transported through it. Any closure could send global oil prices surging immediately, at a time when global energy markets are already tight.
If Iran proceeds with a closure, it could also affect Iran’s own oil exports, as the world watches developments closely.
In addition, Qatar’s QatarEnergy issued a statement announcing a temporary suspension of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and related products, after military attacks struck its operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City inside Qatar.
The statement said the decision to halt production was made for security reasons after the company’s facilities were impacted by the attacks.
QatarEnergy added that it places the highest importance on its relationships with all stakeholders and will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.
European natural gas prices surged by more than 40% after QatarEnergy halted LNG production following a drone attack.
Qatar is one of the world’s leading LNG exporters, with more than 80% of Qatari gas shipped to Asia, including Thailand.