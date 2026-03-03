Met Office warns of summer storms hitting Northeast Thailand

Meteorological Department has issued a warning that today’s weather is “unsettled”.

In its forecast for March 3, 2026, the department warned of “summer storms” affecting the Northeast, with heavy rain in some areas, strong winds and lightning.

Bangkok and surrounding areas are expected to be hot with daytime haze.

In the next 24 hours, the Northeast is expected to experience summer storms, characterised by thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning that may occur in some places.

This is due to a high-pressure area, or cool air mass, from China spreading over southern China and expected to move into the Northeast and the South China Sea tonight (March 3, 2026).

This will cause southerly and south-easterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea into the Northeast, while upper Thailand remains hot.

People in the affected areas are advised to beware of the dangers from summer storms by avoiding open spaces, large trees, buildings and unstable billboards.

Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock. People are also advised to take care of their health during hot weather.

In the far South, there will be isolated thunderstorms in some areas as westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

In the Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.