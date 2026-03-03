Met Office warns of summer storms hitting Northeast Thailand

Meteorological Department has issued a warning that today’s weather is “unsettled”.
In its forecast for March 3, 2026, the department warned of “summer storms” affecting the Northeast, with heavy rain in some areas, strong winds and lightning.
Bangkok and surrounding areas are expected to be hot with daytime haze.
In the next 24 hours, the Northeast is expected to experience summer storms, characterised by thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning that may occur in some places.
This is due to a high-pressure area, or cool air mass, from China spreading over southern China and expected to move into the Northeast and the South China Sea tonight (March 3, 2026).
This will cause southerly and south-easterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea into the Northeast, while upper Thailand remains hot.
People in the affected areas are advised to beware of the dangers from summer storms by avoiding open spaces, large trees, buildings and unstable billboards.
Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock. People are also advised to take care of their health during hot weather.
In the far South, there will be isolated thunderstorms in some areas as westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
In the Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.
Thailand forecast from 06:00 today to 06:00 tomorrow
Bangkok and vicinity: Hot with daytime haze. Minimum temperature 25–27°C; maximum 36–38°C. South-westerly winds 10–15 km/h.
North: Hot with daytime haze. Minimum temperature 15–22°C; maximum 32–38°C. Westerly winds 5–15 km/h.
Northeast: Hot with daytime haze, with thunderstorms in 10% of areas and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 18–25°C; maximum 35–39°C. Southerly winds 10–30 km/h.
Central: Hot with daytime haze. Minimum temperature 22–25°C; maximum 36–39°C. South-westerly winds 10–15 km/h.
East: Hot with daytime haze, with thunderstorms in 10% of areas and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23–27°C; maximum 33–39°C. Southerly winds 10–30 km/h. Sea waves below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 10% of areas, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 22–25°C; maximum 33–38°C. South-westerly winds 10–30 km/h. Sea waves below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 10% of areas, mainly in Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23–24°C; maximum 33–36°C. North-westerly winds 15–30 km/h. Sea waves around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.