TMD warns of storms, gusty winds as rain hits Bangkok

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather alert for February 26, 2026, warning of thunderstorms over Bangkok and surrounding provinces, with heavy rain in 30% of the area and gusty winds in some locations, as southerly and southeasterly winds bring moisture over upper Thailand.

Over the next 24 hours, rainfall over upper Thailand is expected to ease, but thunderstorms and gusty winds may still occur in some areas. This is due to southerly and southeasterly winds transporting moisture over upper Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while upper-level westerlies cover the upper North and upper Northeast. Combined with a heat low over upper Thailand, daytime temperatures will rise.

TMD urged people in upper Thailand to beware of hazards from thunderstorms and gusty winds. The public should avoid open areas, sheltering under large trees, unstable buildings and billboards, and should take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.