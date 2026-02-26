TMD warns of storms, gusty winds as rain hits Bangkok

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather alert for February 26, 2026, warning of thunderstorms over Bangkok and surrounding provinces, with heavy rain in 30% of the area and gusty winds in some locations, as southerly and southeasterly winds bring moisture over upper Thailand.
Over the next 24 hours, rainfall over upper Thailand is expected to ease, but thunderstorms and gusty winds may still occur in some areas. This is due to southerly and southeasterly winds transporting moisture over upper Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while upper-level westerlies cover the upper North and upper Northeast. Combined with a heat low over upper Thailand, daytime temperatures will rise.
TMD urged people in upper Thailand to beware of hazards from thunderstorms and gusty winds. The public should avoid open areas, sheltering under large trees, unstable buildings and billboards, and should take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.
In the South, isolated thunderstorms are forecast as easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Seas in the Gulf are moderate, with waves around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.
Forecast for Thailand (6.00am today to 6.00am tomorrow)
Bangkok and vicinity: Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with gusty winds in some places. Minimum temperature 25–27°C; maximum temperature 33–35°C; southerly winds 10–20 km/h.
North: Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 17–23°C; maximum temperature 26–36°C; southwesterly winds 10–15 km/h.
Northeast: Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 21–24°C; maximum temperature 33–35°C; southeasterly winds 10–20 km/h.
Central: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 23–25°C; maximum temperature 33–36°C; southerly winds 10–20 km/h.
East: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23–27°C; maximum temperature 32–36°C; southeasterly winds 10–30 km/h. Seas with waves below 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Surat Thani. Minimum temperature 23–25°C; maximum temperature 31–36°C. From Chumphon northwards: southeasterly winds 15–30 km/h, waves around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers. From Surat Thani southwards: easterly winds 15–30 km/h, waves around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi. Minimum temperature 24–26°C; maximum temperature 32–36°C; easterly winds 15–30 km/h. Waves around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers.