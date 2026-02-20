TMD warns of summer storms across upper Thailand on February 23–25

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a 24-hour forecast.
The North will see isolated thundershowers, due to a convergence of south-easterly and south-westerly winds over the upper North.
Meanwhile, a moderate high-pressure system (cool air mass) is covering the Northeast, bringing cooler morning conditions there.
The East will experience isolated thundershowers in some areas, as south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand.
People in the North should beware of the danger from thundershowers during this period.
People across upper Thailand should also take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.
During this period, dust and haze accumulation across the North, the Central region (including Bangkok and its vicinity), and the East remains at a moderate level, due to weak ventilation.
During February 23–25, 2026, upper Thailand is expected to experience summer storms, including thundershowers, strong gusty winds, lightning, and hail in some places.
This is due to a westerly trough moving across the North and Northeast while Thailand remains hot.
The South will have isolated thundershowers, as easterly and south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.
In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be moderate, at around 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers.
