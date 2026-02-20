TMD warns of summer storms across upper Thailand on February 23–25

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2026

A westerly trough meeting hot conditions may trigger thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning, with isolated hail in some areas.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for summer storms across upper Thailand from February 23 to 25.
  • The storms are expected to feature thundershowers, strong gusty winds, lightning, and possible hail in some areas.
  • The cause is a westerly trough moving across the North and Northeast while the region is hot.
  • Residents in upper Thailand are advised to be cautious of the dangers from the storms and take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a 24-hour forecast.

The North will see isolated thundershowers, due to a convergence of south-easterly and south-westerly winds over the upper North.

Meanwhile, a moderate high-pressure system (cool air mass) is covering the Northeast, bringing cooler morning conditions there.

The East will experience isolated thundershowers in some areas, as south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand.

People in the North should beware of the danger from thundershowers during this period.

People across upper Thailand should also take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.

Particulate matter (dust/haze)

During this period, dust and haze accumulation across the North, the Central region (including Bangkok and its vicinity), and the East remains at a moderate level, due to weak ventilation.

Warning: “summer storms” during February 23–25, 2026

During February 23–25, 2026, upper Thailand is expected to experience summer storms, including thundershowers, strong gusty winds, lightning, and hail in some places.

This is due to a westerly trough moving across the North and Northeast while Thailand remains hot.

South: thunderstorms and sea conditions

The South will have isolated thundershowers, as easterly and south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be moderate, at around 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers.

Thailand weather forecast from 6pm Friday (February 20) to Saturday 6pm (February 21)

North region

  • Cool with morning fog. Thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, and Tak.
  • Minimum temperature 19–24°C; maximum 31–36°C.
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold, minimum 7–15°C.
  • South-easterly winds 10–15 km/h.

Northeast region

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature 18–23°C; maximum 33–36°C.
  • On mountaintops: cool to cold, minimum 13–18°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–25 km/h.

Central region

  • Hot during the day.
  • Minimum temperature 22–26°C; maximum 34–36°C.
  • Easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Hot during the day.
  • Minimum temperature 25–26°C; maximum 34–36°C.
  • Easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

East region

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 23–26°C; maximum 32–37°C.
  • North-easterly winds 15–35 km/h.
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; offshore 1–2 metres.

South region (east coast)

  • Thundershowers in 20% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Yala, Narathiwat, and Pattani.
  • Minimum temperature 22–25°C; maximum 32–34°C.
  • From Chumphon northwards: south-easterly winds 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres, and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • From Surat Thani southwards: easterly winds 20–35 km/h; waves around 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South region (west coast)

  • Thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature 23–25°C; maximum 33–35°C.
  • Easterly winds 15–35 km/h.
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; offshore 1–2 metres, and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
