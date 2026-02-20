TMD warns of summer storms across upper Thailand on February 23–25

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a 24-hour forecast.

The North will see isolated thundershowers, due to a convergence of south-easterly and south-westerly winds over the upper North.

Meanwhile, a moderate high-pressure system (cool air mass) is covering the Northeast, bringing cooler morning conditions there.

The East will experience isolated thundershowers in some areas, as south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand.

People in the North should beware of the danger from thundershowers during this period.

People across upper Thailand should also take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.