Japan Foreign Chief Stresses Need for Communication with China

It is necessary to keep in touch with China all the more because there are pending issues between the two countries, he said.

Japan is open to dialogue, Motegi added.

Japan-China relations have deteriorated since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made remarks last November over a possible contingency concerning Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be at the centre of its core interests.

In the foreign policy speech, Motegi pledged to evolve the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative, proposed by the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe 10 years ago.

Mentioning China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, as well as the significance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Motegi said that Japan hopes to comprehensively promote a mutually beneficial strategic relationship with China and build constructive and stable ties with the neighbouring country.

Motegi said Japan will promote responsible diplomacy, advocated by Takaichi.