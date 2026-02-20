Takaichi outlines three-pillar economy policy in Diet speech

In her speech, she is likely to call for stronger strategic investment, an “active but responsible” fiscal stance, and a more forward-leaning approach to diplomacy.

It will be her first address to parliament since she led the Liberal Democratic Party to a landmark snap-election win that delivered a supermajority.

A central theme will be how the state spends.

Rather than relying on supplementary budgets year after year, Takaichi is expected to argue for a multi-year approach to public spending, an overhaul intended to give businesses clearer signals and reduce policy uncertainty.

“The government must take the step to urge bold investment based on cooperation between the public and private sectors,” she said at a news conference on Wednesday, stressing the need to invest in both risk management and growth. “We will overhaul the very foundation of how we put together this country’s budget.”