Japan Panel OKs Medical Products Using iPS Cells

The products, if approved by the minister, are expected to be the world's first of their kind.

The panel examined the products under a conditional approval system.

Even if approved, additional data on the products will be collected for up to seven years.

The products, cardiomyocyte patches for heart disease patients and dopaminergic neurons for Parkinson's disease patients, were developed by Cuorips Inc., a startup originating from the University of Osaka, and Sumitomo Pharma Co., respectively.