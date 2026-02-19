Takaichi Set to Bolster Security Policy under 2nd Cabinet

The Takaichi administration plans to revise the government's three key national security-related documents, including the National Security Strategy, by the end of this year.

The focus will be on how to secure funding for a potential increase in defence spending.

On the diplomatic front, Takaichi faces challenges such as deteriorating relations with China and how to deal with US President Donald Trump, who is shifting his focus to the Western Hemisphere.

The Takaichi administration earmarked some 1.1 trillion yen for defence spending in the government's fiscal 2025 supplementary budget, hitting the goal of increasing defence spending as a share of gross domestic product to 2 per cent earlier than planned.

It plans to procure financial resources by raising the income, corporate and tobacco taxes to finance some 43 trillion yen in spending over the five years from fiscal 2023 under the current defence buildup program.

Meanwhile, the US government is pressuring its allies to raise their defence expenditures to at least 5 per cent of their respective GDP.