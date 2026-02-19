TRUE reports strong full-year profit of thb 9.2 billion, declares 116% dividend payout

Key Factors Behind Analysts' Positive Outlook

Continuous Profit Growth

TRUE has posted profits for four consecutive quarters, signaling increasing stability and the company’s ability to generate consistent profit. This demonstrates that TRUE is entering a phase of structural stability, moving beyond one-off gains to sustained profitability.

Margin Expansion

Analysts have emphasized that margin expansion is more significant than revenue growth for TRUE. While revenue remained stable or slightly declined, EBITDA grew by double digits, showing strong operating leverage. This highlights TRUE’s ability to drive profitability without relying solely on revenue competition, which is especially important in a saturated telecom industry.

High Dividend Payout

TRUE’s payout ratio of over 100% with THB 10.7 billion in dividends reflects confidence in its cash flow. This payout level indicates that the company is not just creating a positive image but is confident in its free cash flow moving forward, which is crucial for long-term investor confidence.

AI-First Strategy

TRUE's AI-driven strategy is seen as a significant upside. As the telecom industry transitions to tech-driven operations, TRUE’s centralized network and reduced network costs will provide a solid foundation for monetizing data and building future ecosystems. This strategy positions the company for continued growth and profitability in the years to come.

Conclusion: Sustainable Profitability and Dividend Confidence

TRUE’s strong full-year performance and substantial dividend payout underscore its ability to navigate challenges and generate stable cash flow. Investors remain optimistic about TRUE’s long-term prospects, with a focus on its ongoing structural recovery, cost management, and strategic investments for future growth.