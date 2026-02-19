Retail confidence plummets amid political uncertainty and economic concerns

Retail Confidence Drops Sharply Amid Election Uncertainty

The Economic Confidence Index for retail entrepreneurs in January 2026 dropped by 29.9 points compared to December 2025, according to a survey conducted by the Thai Retailers Association in collaboration with the Bank of Thailand.

This sharp decline highlights growing concerns within the retail sector, driven primarily by political uncertainty surrounding the upcoming general election and prolonged economic challenges.

Retailers are increasingly worried about delays in forming a stable government, which could hinder the implementation of policies needed to stimulate domestic spending and economic recovery, according to the survey results.