Strategic Pivot: USTR Section 301 Probe Signals New Front in US-China ‘Capacity War’ via Thailand

By targeting Thailand’s $51bn surplus and BYD’s local assembly, Washington moves to dismantle the ‘transnational’ supply chains shielding Chinese overcapacity.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has fundamentally shifted its trade enforcement strategy, initiating a Section 301 investigation that places Thailand at the heart of a global crackdown on "structural excess capacity."

Reporting for Thansettakij, Nuttapol Nuinul highlights that the 11 March 2026 announcement marks a transition from monitoring trade volumes to interrogating the systemic industrial policies of America’s key partners.

The investigation suggests that Washington no longer views trade imbalances as mere market outcomes but as the result of state-driven "decoupling" from global demand signals.

The Proxy Production Conflict

The most analytical friction point identified by the USTR is the "triangular trade" involving Chinese electric vehicle (EV) titan BYD.

US officials are scrutinising whether Thailand is functioning as a tactical buffer, providing a "final assembly" loophole that allows Chinese firms to liquidate domestic surplus while circumventing direct US-China tariffs.

According to the USTR reports, while Thailand’s bilateral surplus with the US reached $51 billion in 2025, the nation’s industrial utilisation rate has languished below 60% for two years.



