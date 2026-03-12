Strategic Pivot: USTR Section 301 Probe Signals New Front in US-China ‘Capacity War’ via Thailand

By targeting Thailand’s $51bn surplus and BYD’s local assembly, Washington moves to dismantle the ‘transnational’ supply chains shielding Chinese overcapacity.
The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has fundamentally shifted its trade enforcement strategy, initiating a Section 301 investigation that places Thailand at the heart of a global crackdown on "structural excess capacity."
Reporting for Thansettakij, Nuttapol Nuinul highlights that the 11 March 2026 announcement marks a transition from monitoring trade volumes to interrogating the systemic industrial policies of America’s key partners.
The investigation suggests that Washington no longer views trade imbalances as mere market outcomes but as the result of state-driven "decoupling" from global demand signals.
The Proxy Production Conflict
The most analytical friction point identified by the USTR is the "triangular trade" involving Chinese electric vehicle (EV) titan BYD.
US officials are scrutinising whether Thailand is functioning as a tactical buffer, providing a "final assembly" loophole that allows Chinese firms to liquidate domestic surplus while circumventing direct US-China tariffs.
According to the USTR reports, while Thailand’s bilateral surplus with the US reached $51 billion in 2025, the nation’s industrial utilisation rate has languished below 60% for two years.
This "capacity-utilisation paradox"—where output potential remains high despite low domestic demand—is being framed by the USTR as a deliberate policy choice to facilitate global market flooding.
Regional Re-exports and 'Zombie' Economics
The probe’s analytical scope extends to the "industrialisation of oversupply" across Asia:
The Assembler Hubs: Vietnam and Mexico are being audited for their roles as high-velocity re-export centres.
The Sectoral Glut: Malaysia and Indonesia face scrutiny over steel and cement sectors, where capacity continues to expand despite a sharp contraction in regional demand.
Developed Market Distortions: The USTR is investigating "zombie firms" in Japan and high-surplus economies like Germany, questioning if state-backed resilience is suppressing global prices.
Economic Implications: Beyond the Tariff
The USTR’s focus on Thai labour and environmental standards suggests that Washington plans to argue that "low-cost production" in the kingdom is an artificial construct rather than a competitive advantage.
The USTR has invited public comment until 15 April 2026, with public hearings scheduled for 5–8 May.
Should the investigation conclude that Thailand’s policies are 'unreasonable or discriminatory', it could trigger swingeing US tariffs or stringent trade restrictions on Thai-exported vehicles, machinery, and rubber products—ultimately devaluing the kingdom’s attractiveness and competitiveness as a regional hub.