PM orders urgent search for 3 missing Thai crew after Iranian attack on vessel

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday (March 12) that all available resources must be mobilised to find the three Thai crew members still missing after Iran opened fire on a Thai private vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, adding that he hoped they remained safe.
Asked why a Thai-flagged vessel had still been able to pass through the area despite prior warnings, Anutin said media reports had indicated that warnings had been issued, but it remained unclear how those warnings had been conveyed or whose instructions would be followed, as the area might be considered international waters or located within a gulf passage.
He said that, in any case, the fact that most of the Thai nationals were safe was still a positive development. He added that relevant agencies and Thai embassies had already been instructed to provide care for those affected. Although travel to the area took a long time, coordination had already been made with the country currently assisting the Thai vessel.
When asked whether the Thai government would send a formal letter to Iran seeking clarification over the incident, the prime minister said there were procedures that had to be followed.
Asked whether the Iranian ambassador would be invited for talks, Anutin said Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow would handle the matter.
When asked whether the private sector or the shipowner had contacted the government, the prime minister said they may have contacted the Ministry of Transport or the Foreign Ministry, as those were the agencies responsible for handling such matters.
Asked whether the case could affect Thailand-Iran relations, Anutin said that would depend on the reasons behind the incident, adding that if a vessel had been attacked without justification, that could not be considered acceptable.
Names of 3 missing crew members aboard Mayuree Naree revealed
Santi Nantasuwan, deputy permanent secretary of the Labour Ministry and spokesman for the ministry, gave an update on efforts to assist Thai workers after the Thai cargo ship Mayuree Naree was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on the morning of March 11.
He said that, under the Labour Ministry’s assistance measures, a report from the labour attaché at the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi stated that the vessel had a total of 23 crew members, most of them Thai nationals, and they had been forced to abandon ship and board lifeboats.
Twenty of the crew were rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman and brought safely ashore at Khasab. They are currently staying at a hotel arranged by the company, while the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat is coordinating with Oman’s Foreign Ministry to arrange a visit.
The other three crew members remain missing and are believed either to be trapped on board or to be in the engine room. Thai and Omani authorities are continuing urgent search and rescue efforts. Labour officials are also working closely with the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat to prepare support and assistance for the Thai workers affected.
Santi added that Labour Minister Treenuch Thienthong had expressed concern for the Thai workers involved in the incident.
Meanwhile, Wannapong Kocharak, permanent secretary of the Labour Ministry, had instructed officials under the ministry to visit and encourage the families of the three missing crew members, so that the ministry’s support measures could be communicated to them immediately and to verify the benefits to which all crew members were entitled from their employer.
A review of the three missing crew members’ social security records found the following:
The Labour Ministry said it was continuing to coordinate with the Foreign Ministry, the Marine Department and other related agencies to ensure further relief and the delivery of all benefits to which the 23 crew members were entitled.