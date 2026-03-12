PM orders urgent search for 3 missing Thai crew after Iranian attack on vessel

Names of 3 missing crew members aboard Mayuree Naree revealed

Santi Nantasuwan, deputy permanent secretary of the Labour Ministry and spokesman for the ministry, gave an update on efforts to assist Thai workers after the Thai cargo ship Mayuree Naree was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on the morning of March 11.

He said that, under the Labour Ministry’s assistance measures, a report from the labour attaché at the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi stated that the vessel had a total of 23 crew members, most of them Thai nationals, and they had been forced to abandon ship and board lifeboats.

Twenty of the crew were rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman and brought safely ashore at Khasab. They are currently staying at a hotel arranged by the company, while the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat is coordinating with Oman’s Foreign Ministry to arrange a visit.

The other three crew members remain missing and are believed either to be trapped on board or to be in the engine room. Thai and Omani authorities are continuing urgent search and rescue efforts. Labour officials are also working closely with the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat to prepare support and assistance for the Thai workers affected.

Santi added that Labour Minister Treenuch Thienthong had expressed concern for the Thai workers involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Wannapong Kocharak, permanent secretary of the Labour Ministry, had instructed officials under the ministry to visit and encourage the families of the three missing crew members, so that the ministry’s support measures could be communicated to them immediately and to verify the benefits to which all crew members were entitled from their employer.

A review of the three missing crew members’ social security records found the following:

The first, Kiatisak Pawaphuchakae, an electrician from Nong Bua Lamphu, had previously been insured under Section 33 and had old-age savings contributions paid for 60 months, totalling 35,988.40 baht, excluding returns.



The second, Phanuphong Muenthaen, a ship mechanic from Samut Prakan, had previously been insured under Section 33 and had old-age savings contributions paid for six months, amounting to 678.94 baht, with no returns because contributions had not been paid for a full 12 months.



The third, Chawalit Chaiwong, an engine mechanic from Tak, had previously been insured under Section 33 and had old-age savings contributions paid for 71 months, totalling 37,201.67 baht, excluding returns.

The Labour Ministry said it was continuing to coordinate with the Foreign Ministry, the Marine Department and other related agencies to ensure further relief and the delivery of all benefits to which the 23 crew members were entitled.