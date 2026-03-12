ECT subcommittee says 229 in Senate collusion case have no case to answer

A subcommittee of the Election Commission of Thailand has reportedly concluded by a 5-2 vote that all 229 people accused in the alleged Senate collusion case have no grounds for wrongdoing, in a move that runs counter to the findings of the earlier joint ECT-DSI investigation. Those named in the case include 138 current senators and 91 political party executives, MPs, party members and related network figures. The matter is now being prepared for submission to the full seven-member Election Commission for final consideration.
The case stems from the work of Central Investigation and Inquiry Committee No. 26, a joint panel set up by the ECT and the Department of Special Investigation and chaired by Police Captain Chanin Noilek, deputy secretary-general of the ECT. That panel previously concluded there were grounds to proceed against 229 individuals in connection with alleged collusion in the Senate election.
However, reports on Thursday (March 12) said Subcommittee No. 36, which was appointed to rule on disputed issues in the case, voted against those earlier findings. The majority found that none of the 229 accused had a case to answer, while the two dissenting members argued that 134 of the 138 sitting senators should still face findings of wrongdoing.
Subcommittee No. 36 was appointed under an order signed on September 16, 2025 by former ECT chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong to review Central Investigation File No. 87, the core file in the Senate collusion case. The ECT has previously identified Ittiporn Boonpracong as its chairman in official English-language materials.
The earlier probe into the Senate election case had already drawn public attention after the ECT announced in July 2025 that 229 individuals, including senators and political figures, were facing allegations linked to the selection process.
One member of Subcommittee No. 36 is Police Captain Piya Raksakul, who has been identified in recent reports as director-general of the Department of Probation. His role on the panel has come under scrutiny after a group of reserve Senate candidates led by Akkharawat Pongthanachalitkul petitioned the ECT to remove him from the subcommittee.
The petition followed the circulation of photographs showing Piya at Buriram Airport on March 1 when Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived to attend the PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2026 at Buriram International Circuit. Local reports have also linked Piya’s name to speculation over who may become the next DSI director-general.
The next step is for the subcommittee’s written opinion to be forwarded to the full Election Commission, which will decide whether to endorse or reject the panel’s conclusion. That decision will determine whether the 229 accused are formally cleared or whether the case takes another turn.