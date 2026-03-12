ECT subcommittee says 229 in Senate collusion case have no case to answer

The earlier probe into the Senate election case had already drawn public attention after the ECT announced in July 2025 that 229 individuals, including senators and political figures, were facing allegations linked to the selection process.

Questions raised over one subcommittee member

One member of Subcommittee No. 36 is Police Captain Piya Raksakul, who has been identified in recent reports as director-general of the Department of Probation. His role on the panel has come under scrutiny after a group of reserve Senate candidates led by Akkharawat Pongthanachalitkul petitioned the ECT to remove him from the subcommittee.

The petition followed the circulation of photographs showing Piya at Buriram Airport on March 1 when Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived to attend the PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2026 at Buriram International Circuit. Local reports have also linked Piya’s name to speculation over who may become the next DSI director-general.

Final decision now rests with full ECT

The next step is for the subcommittee’s written opinion to be forwarded to the full Election Commission, which will decide whether to endorse or reject the panel’s conclusion. That decision will determine whether the 229 accused are formally cleared or whether the case takes another turn.