Thailand protests attack on Thai ship and crew, urges Iran to apologise and explain

Sirilak Niyom, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, met with Nassereddin Heidari, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Thailand, on Thursday (March 12).

During the meeting, the Deputy Permanent Secretary raised the case of the Thai-flagged cargo ship “Mayuree Naree”, which was attacked and damaged in the Strait of Hormuz after departing Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates.

The incident affected 23 Thai crew members.