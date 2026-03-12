Thailand protests attack on Thai ship and crew, urges Iran to apologise and explain

Sirilak Niyom, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, met with Nassereddin Heidari, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Thailand, on Thursday (March 12).
During the meeting, the Deputy Permanent Secretary raised the case of the Thai-flagged cargo ship “Mayuree Naree”, which was attacked and damaged in the Strait of Hormuz after departing Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates.
The incident affected 23 Thai crew members.
Thailand, therefore, lodged its strongest protest over the violent incident involving a Thai-flagged vessel and Thai crew, and requested that the Iranian authorities issue a statement of apology and clarify the facts surrounding the incident.
Thailand also expressed its hope that such an incident would not recur in the future.
The Ambassador expressed regret over the incident and said that he would report Thailand’s protest to his capital.
The Deputy Permanent Secretary stated that Thailand is deeply concerned by the worsening situation in the region and called on all parties involved in the conflict to exercise restraint, return to diplomatic negotiations, and give the highest priority to the safety of civilian lives in the region.
She also took this opportunity to express appreciation to the Iranian government for facilitating the evacuation of Thai nationals from Iran on March 7 and 10, 2026, which was completed smoothly, and asked the Iranian authorities to ensure the safety of a number of Thai students who are still residing in Iran.