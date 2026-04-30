PTTEP Q1 profit drops 29% despite higher petroleum sales

PTT Exploration and Production Plc, or PTTEP, reported a 29% drop in first-quarter net profit for 2026, although petroleum sales increased and the company stepped up natural gas production from the Gulf of Thailand to support national energy security.

Montri Rawanchaikul, chief executive officer of PTTEP, said unrest in the Middle East had pushed global crude oil and natural gas prices higher. As a result, PTTEP has focused on maximising natural gas production from the Gulf of Thailand in line with the Energy Ministry’s policy to ease the impact of the global energy crisis on households and industry.

The company has increased gas production to around 2.72 billion cubic feet per day, above its daily contractual quantity of about 2.5 billion cubic feet per day.

The additional output mainly came from the Arthit project, the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area B-17-01 project, Contract 4 and the G2/61 project.

PTTEP said the additional gas is a key fuel for power generation, helping strengthen the stability of Thailand’s electricity system and energy security.