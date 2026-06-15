Japan and UK move to secure energy and mineral supplies amid crises

Japan and the United Kingdom moved to strengthen economic security co-operation on Sunday (14 June), with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her British counterpart, Keir Starmer, issuing a joint declaration aimed at protecting stable energy and mineral supplies amid unrest in the Middle East and China’s growing influence.

The declaration said instability in the Middle East could threaten the global economy and underlined the importance of international co-operation, including oil stockpiling and closer work between oil-producing and oil-consuming countries.

It also pointed to China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, expressing “grave concerns regarding economic coercion and arbitrary export restrictions, including on critical minerals, that destabilise global supply chains and undermine economic security and resilience.”