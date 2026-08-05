CLICX suspends loan applications, warns against deliberate defaults

CLICX, Thailand’s first virtual bank, has temporarily stopped accepting loan applications after unexpectedly high demand slowed its systems, while stressing that its digital model does not mean lower lending standards.

The branchless commercial bank attracted a large number of applicants after launching its ready-to-use credit product earlier this week. Demand exceeded the bank’s forecasts, causing delays in processing applications and notifying some customers of lending decisions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (August 4), CLICX announced that it would temporarily suspend new loan applications while it handled the large volume of requests already submitted.

The bank apologised for the inconvenience and pledged to complete applications currently under review as quickly as possible. However, it maintained that every request would continue to be assessed carefully and responsibly.