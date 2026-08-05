More Than Ballerinas

Watching American Ballet Theatre perform Swan Lake at New York’s Metropolitan Opera House last month, I found myself revisiting a crossroads from many years ago. As a child, my life revolved around two passions: ballet and mathematics. I chose mathematics, which led me to a career in applied mathematics. As the audience rose to applaud the dancers, I found myself thinking not only of the ballerinas on stage, but also of those whose lives had taken them beyond the stage.

After years of intensive training, many of the girls I grew up with fulfilled their childhood dream of becoming professional ballerinas. In their early twenties, however, several chose to return to university and begin entirely new careers. Today, one is an attorney, another a businesswoman, another a physician, and another a scientist. Some still teach ballet on weekends—not because it is their profession, but because ballet remains part of who they are.

When we think about ballet, our attention naturally turns to the few who become principal dancers. They are the ones we celebrate. They represent only a tiny fraction of the children who once stood at the barre dreaming of becoming Odette. If reaching the top of the profession were the only measure of success, then almost everyone else—including me—would have to be considered a failure.

Yet that cannot be the right way to measure success.