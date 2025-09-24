Chinese ballet drama 'A Dream of Red Mansions' makes overseas debut in Bangkok

The two-hour performance is part of Bangkok's 27th International Festival of Dance and Music. It features the romance of Jia Baoyu and Lin Daiyu against the backdrop of the Jia family's rise and decline.

"It takes rich imagery to translate the essence of this Chinese literary masterpiece into the language of Western ballet," said director of the production Tong Ruirui. The red-and-gold side of the revolving backdrop symbolised prosperity, and the white side symbolised emptiness.

Zhu Yan, director of the National Ballet of China, said the production represents a fusion of East and West art and an effort to bring Chinese classical literature to the ballet stage. It also serves as a cultural bridge promoting exchanges between China and Thailand.