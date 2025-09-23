Super Typhoon Ragasa rated strongest storm of 2025, prompts major preparations across Asia

Super Typhoon Ragasa, known locally in the Philippines as Nando, has been recorded as the most powerful tropical cyclone of 2025, equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane. The storm has become a significant regional threat, affecting multiple countries in East and Southeast Asia and prompting extensive emergency preparedness.

Ragasa formed in the Philippine Sea and underwent rapid intensification, reaching maximum sustained 1-minute winds of 270 km/h. It first made landfall on Panuitan Island, Cagayan Province, Philippines, generating life-threatening storm surges, widespread power outages, and triggering evacuations of thousands.

The storm began on September 17, 2025, moving northwest, impacting Panuitan Island and causing damage to infrastructure, with roughly 10,000 people evacuated, 2 fatalities, and 9 injuries reported. Ragasa then crossed the South China Sea, heading toward southern China, prompting heightened preparations in Hong Kong, Macau, and Guangdong Province.