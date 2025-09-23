Super Typhoon Ragasa rated strongest storm of 2025, prompts major preparations across Asia

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2025

Super Typhoon Ragasa hits the Philippines, moves to South China Sea, prompting evacuations and high-level storm preparations across East and Southeast Asia.

Super Typhoon Ragasa, known locally in the Philippines as Nando, has been recorded as the most powerful tropical cyclone of 2025, equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane. The storm has become a significant regional threat, affecting multiple countries in East and Southeast Asia and prompting extensive emergency preparedness.

Super Typhoon Ragasa rated strongest storm of 2025, prompts major preparations across Asia

Ragasa formed in the Philippine Sea and underwent rapid intensification, reaching maximum sustained 1-minute winds of 270 km/h. It first made landfall on Panuitan Island, Cagayan Province, Philippines, generating life-threatening storm surges, widespread power outages, and triggering evacuations of thousands.

The storm began on September 17, 2025, moving northwest, impacting Panuitan Island and causing damage to infrastructure, with roughly 10,000 people evacuated, 2 fatalities, and 9 injuries reported. Ragasa then crossed the South China Sea, heading toward southern China, prompting heightened preparations in Hong Kong, Macau, and Guangdong Province.

Super Typhoon Ragasa rated strongest storm of 2025, prompts major preparations across Asia

Preparations in China, Hong Kong, and Macau:

  • China: Nearly 400,000 coastal and low-lying residents in Shenzhen were ordered to evacuate. Schools, offices, and public transport across Guangdong were suspended.
  • Hong Kong: T8 typhoon warnings issued, 46 temporary shelters opened, and Cathay Pacific cancelled over 500 flights. Schools closed for two days.
  • Macau: Schools closed for two days, and residents in low-lying areas were advised to prepare for possible evacuation.

Countries on alert for indirect effects:

  • Taiwan: Land and sea warnings issued; 146 domestic flights cancelled, nearly 300 residents evacuated in Hualien County, ferry services suspended.
  • Vietnam: Ministry of Defence ordered military forces to monitor and prepare for potential storm impacts.

Super Typhoon Ragasa rated strongest storm of 2025, prompts major preparations across Asia


Pacific Typhoon Season 2025 – Top 5 strongest storms

The 2025 Pacific typhoon season has seen several highly intense cyclones. Super Typhoon Ragasa has emerged as the most severe storm of the season. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the five strongest typhoons of 2025, ranked by 10-minute sustained wind speed, are:

  1. Ragasa (Nando) – Sept 17 to present, max winds 205 km/h
  2. Neoguri – Sept 17 to present, max winds 195 km/h
  3. Podul (Gorio) – Aug 6-15, max winds 150 km/h
  4. Kajiki (Isang) –Aug 22-26, max winds 150 km/h
  5. Krosa – July 23-Aug 4, max winds 140 km/h

Authorities across the region continue to monitor the storm closely and have implemented large-scale emergency response measures to minimise potential damage and protect populations.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy