Heavy rain forecast as monsoon strengthens; Typhoon Ragasa set to hit northern Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that the monsoon trough lies across the upper North, while the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain is expected nationwide. Residents in affected areas should remain alert, as accumulated rainfall may cause flash floods and river overflows, particularly along foothills and low-lying areas near waterways.

Sea conditions are expected to be rough. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea may reach around 2 metres, while in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels are urged to exercise caution and avoid thundershower areas.