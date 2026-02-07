Delayed government formation may cost Thailand’s GDP 90 billion

The private sector has warned that delays in forming a government for more than 2-3 months could result in a loss of up to 95 billion baht in Thailand's GDP.

The main impacts would stem from lost confidence, a slowdown in investor activity, and a policy vacuum that hampers economic governance. The private sector is calling on political parties to expedite the formation of a government within 30 days to create economic clarity and stability.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and Chairman of the Joint Private Sector Committee (JCC), stated that businesses are not concerned about which party leads the government but are worried about how quickly the political situation stabilises. He emphasized that the economy cannot wait while the government is not in place. If the delay lasts for 2-3 months, the damage will not only be seen in GDP figures but will also impact long-term confidence.

He added that, while Thailand is already facing external pressures, including the volatility of the global economy and regional competition, a policy vacuum will only exacerbate the situation. "Right now, Thailand is like a patient. If doctors argue about who should treat them, the patient’s condition will only worsen," he said.