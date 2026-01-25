Northeast voters favour Pheu Thai-Bhumjaithai coalition: poll

Most voters taking part in the latest E-san Poll said they want Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai to form a coalition government after the next election, even though the People’s Party remains the most popular party in the region.

The poll, conducted by Khon Kaen University’s Faculty of Economics, surveyed 1,090 respondents aged 18 and over across 20 northeastern provinces between January 17-19. Participants were asked about voting preferences and factors influencing their decisions.

Asked which party they would support in the party-list race, 30.3% said the People’s Party, followed by Pheu Thai (30.1%), Bhumjaithai (27.2%), the Democrats (3.4%), Thai Sang Thai (2.8%) and Kla Tham (2.6%).

However, when asked which major parties they want to see forming a coalition government, the largest group of respondents, 35.3%, said Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai.

Some 30.6% preferred a People’s Party-Pheu Thai government, while 20.8% supported a People’s Party-Bhumjaithai pairing. Only 13.3% said they favoured other coalition scenarios involving smaller parties.

So far, none of the three major parties has clearly ruled out potential partners, although the People’s Party has said it would not support Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister.